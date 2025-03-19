Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Fed's Decision Looms Amid Global Uncertainty

Wall Street plunged as investor anxiety escalated amid global uncertainties and the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. Gold surged to all-time highs, while geopolitical tensions and economic shifts in Europe added to the volatility. U.S. markets saw a significant downturn, especially tech stocks, amid a critical monetary policy decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:40 IST
Market Turbulence: Fed's Decision Looms Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street took a nosedive, and gold prices soared to unprecedented levels on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve began its pivotal two-day monetary policy meeting amid growing economic uncertainties.

Middle Eastern turmoil intensified with deadly Israeli missile strikes in Gaza, while Russian President Putin agreed to pause targeting Ukrainian energy targets, slightly easing geopolitical tensions. European and German stock markets witnessed gains following Germany's decisive government spending reforms.

Major U.S. stock indexes suffered, particularly tech-heavy Nasdaq. As the Fed's outcome is awaited, economic indicators show resilience through robust housing starts and industrial output, hinting at a stable U.S. economy despite broader concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025