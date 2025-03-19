Ukraine's Ceasefire Struggles: Zelenskiy vs. Putin's Proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had rejected a comprehensive U.S.-backed proposal for a full ceasefire on Tuesday. He urged the international community to counter Moscow's continuing efforts to prolong the conflict.

While Putin consented to a temporary halt on attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, he declined to agree to a full 30-day ceasefire, falling short of the U.S.'s suggested initial step towards a permanent peace agreement. After the Putin-Trump call, Zelenskiy acknowledged support for this limited ceasefire plan but remained wary.

Later on Tuesday, Moscow conducted drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, escalating the conflict. Zelenskiy criticized these actions and stressed the global necessity to oppose Putin's strategy to extend the war. The White House aimed to expedite peace talks, but Russia's aggressive actions underscored ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)