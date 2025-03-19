Bridging Borders: Karnataka-Australia Sports Tech Collaboration

Karnataka's minister Priyank Kharge recently convened with an Australian delegation led by Michelle Wade, Victoria's Commissioner to South Asia, to explore collaborative opportunities between India and Australia. A key focus was on the forthcoming Sports Innovation and Tech Summit 2025, slated to take place in Bengaluru, in partnership with the Sports Tech World Series (STWS).

Kharge's announcement on platform X elaborated that the summit, a pioneer in sports tech, will spotlight advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence. These technologies are setting new benchmarks in how athletes train, compete, and engage with fans, enhancing both performance and interaction.

The meeting also explored the establishment of a centre of excellence for sports and a dedicated corridor for sports tech startups. Michelle Wade emphasized Victoria's commitment to fostering trade and investment across South Asia, including strategies to enhance Australia's engagement with India.

