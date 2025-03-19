Left Menu

India's Strategic Outreach to LAC: Aiming for a Just and Inclusive World Order

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, emphasized India's commitment to forming robust partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean countries. During the Raisina Dialogue, he highlighted Prime Minister Modi's initiatives in LAC, aiming to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, and technology to build a multipolar world order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:50 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabira Margherita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, underscored India's dedication to pursuing a just and inclusive global order by strengthening ties with Latin American and Caribbean countries (LAC). At the recently held Raisina Dialogue, Margherita stated that forging these partnerships is crucial to building a fair world order.

Margherita reiterated India's shared aspirations with the LAC region for a multipolar world, highlighting proactive engagement with these dynamic nations. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guayana and participation in the India-CARICOM summit as milestones in enhancing bilateral relationships, discussing areas like renewable energy and trade.

The Union Minister's trips to countries such as Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua further emphasized the potential for economic cooperation. India's trade with the LAC region reached USD 35.73 billion in the 2023-24 financial year, with a high complementarity between economies underscoring mutual benefits from increased trade and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

