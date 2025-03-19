Left Menu

Energy Ceasefire Collapses Amid Escalating Air Attacks Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of air attacks after a brief ceasefire agreement, primarily targeting energy infrastructure. Ukraine's energy facilities have faced large-scale assaults since 2022, leading to retaliatory strikes on Russian oil refineries. Both countries' energy infrastructures, including power plants and gas pipelines, are significantly impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine shattered on Wednesday amid mutual accusations of air strikes targeting key energy infrastructure. This development comes just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ending energy-related attacks, albeit without reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Ukraine has suffered extensive damage to its energy facilities since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022. The country's nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, remains inoperable, and the ongoing conflict has jeopardized operations at coal, gas, and hydroelectric plants, causing widespread disruptions to the power supply.

Conversely, Ukrainian drone attacks have significantly impaired Russian oil refineries and export infrastructure, including ports and pipelines. These attacks have disrupted Moscow's oil revenue and pose hurdles to its export capabilities. As the conflict rages on, the energy sectors on both sides find themselves increasingly beleaguered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

