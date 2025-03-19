Delhi ACB Probes Former Minister in Multi-Crore CCTV Scam

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has opened an investigation into former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-MLA Satyendar Jain, citing charges of corruption and bribery related to the Rs 571 crore CCTV project in the capital. Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police and head of ACB, stated that liquidated damages amounting to Rs 16 crore were supposedly waived following a Rs 7 crore bribe.

An FIR was registered against Jain, formerly Public Works Department Minister, under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, post receiving prior approval from the appropriate authority. ACB claims the Rs 7 crore was allegedly funneled to Jain to offset a Rs 16 crore penalty linked to delays in the CCTV installation.

Despite previous hold-ups, Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) was granted further orders for an additional 1.4 lakh cameras as per the project. The bribe was reportedly funneled through contractors benefiting from these extra orders. ACB officials point out that the project execution was purportedly substandard, with many cameras malfunctioning during handover and payments excessively amplified to cover the bribes spread among various vendors. A BEL officer was interrogated by the ACB and has confirmed the allegations through a detailed complaint, with examination of PWD and BEL documents ongoing for further evidence.

With approval under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act granted, prosecution proceeds. The FIR, documenting violations under Sections 7/13 (1)(a) of the POC Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, has been filed.

About a month ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought the President's consent to proceed against former Delhi Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This request was reported to be based on substantial proof collected by the Enforcement Directorate, affirming grounds for legal action against Jain.

