Left Menu

Delhi ACB Probes Former Minister in Multi-Crore CCTV Scam

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has registered a case against former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain for corruption. Allegations include a Rs 7 crore bribe to waive penalties for a Rs 571 crore CCTV project. Further investigations are underway, involving scrutinized documents and testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:53 IST
Delhi ACB Probes Former Minister in Multi-Crore CCTV Scam
AAP leader and former MLA Satyendra Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has opened an investigation into former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-MLA Satyendar Jain, citing charges of corruption and bribery related to the Rs 571 crore CCTV project in the capital. Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police and head of ACB, stated that liquidated damages amounting to Rs 16 crore were supposedly waived following a Rs 7 crore bribe.

An FIR was registered against Jain, formerly Public Works Department Minister, under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, post receiving prior approval from the appropriate authority. ACB claims the Rs 7 crore was allegedly funneled to Jain to offset a Rs 16 crore penalty linked to delays in the CCTV installation.

Despite previous hold-ups, Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) was granted further orders for an additional 1.4 lakh cameras as per the project. The bribe was reportedly funneled through contractors benefiting from these extra orders. ACB officials point out that the project execution was purportedly substandard, with many cameras malfunctioning during handover and payments excessively amplified to cover the bribes spread among various vendors. A BEL officer was interrogated by the ACB and has confirmed the allegations through a detailed complaint, with examination of PWD and BEL documents ongoing for further evidence.

With approval under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act granted, prosecution proceeds. The FIR, documenting violations under Sections 7/13 (1)(a) of the POC Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, has been filed.

About a month ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought the President's consent to proceed against former Delhi Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This request was reported to be based on substantial proof collected by the Enforcement Directorate, affirming grounds for legal action against Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025