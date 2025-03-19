Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Nagpur Violence

In the wake of escalating violence in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government's law enforcement strategies. Thackeray alleges the Home Department, overseen by the Chief Minister, has failed to empower police adequately, resulting in a rise in crime.

Thackeray remarked to reporters, "It's disheartening that law enforcement remains ineffective under the current regime. Had the police been truly empowered, the surge in crimes like the recent Nagpur incident could have been avoided." Echoing his sentiments, MLA Bhaskar Jadhav called for swift government action against recent violence.

The unrest has led to FIRs against members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, accused of inflaming tensions over the Aurangzeb tomb issue. Amid 50 detentions, Nagpur remains under curfew, and court hearings are underway for the accused. Minister Yogesh Kadam and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasized the severity of the situation, promising intensified action against illegal intruders and highlighting signs of premeditated aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)