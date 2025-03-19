Left Menu

SBFC Holdings Cuts Stake in SBFC Finance, Shares Climb Amid NSE Transactions

SBFC Holdings Pte decreased its stake in SBFC Finance by 1.3% through a transaction worth Rs 112 crore. The shares were sold at Rs 82 each, lowering SBFC Holdings' stake to 53.49%. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs sold Mahindra Lifespace shares, causing a rise in their market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:38 IST
SBFC Holdings Cuts Stake in SBFC Finance, Shares Climb Amid NSE Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBFC Holdings Pte, a significant promoter of the non-banking financial entity SBFC Finance, divested 1.3 per cent of its stake, translating to over 1.36 crore shares, through an open market transaction valued at Rs 112 crore. This move saw its shareholding dip to 53.49 per cent from 54.75 per cent previously.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 82 each, and after the transaction, SBFC Finance shares saw a small uptick, closing 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 84.64 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The identity of the purchasers remains undisclosed as per NSE data.

In parallel, another major transaction on the NSE involved Goldman Sachs offloading 8.44 lakh shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at an average price of Rs 330.31 per share, amounting to Rs 28 crore. Shares of Mahindra Lifespace surged by 6.08 per cent, closing at Rs 330 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025