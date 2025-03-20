Jammu MLA Criticizes BJP Over Alcohol Culture Amid Legal Troubles

Amid facing a non-bailable warrant, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik has publicly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly promoting alcohol consumption in Jammu, a region steeped in religious significance. Malik expressed concerns over the BJP's perceived silence on alcohol-related issues, particularly highlighting its prevalence in areas like Katra.

Addressing the consumption of alcohol in Katra, known for its pilgrimage significance, Malik questioned the BJP's moral authority to speak on religious matters while accusing the party of turning a blind eye when it suits them. He further critiqued what he identified as double standards on public drinking, where Muslims face ostracization compared to their Hindu counterparts.

In a fiery statement, Malik referenced instances of alleged BJP-sanctioned alcohol shop openings and purported violence against women opposing them. Despite his legal troubles, Malik's focus shifted to state governance, challenging the Jammu administration's commitment to their electoral promises and questioning their intentions in the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)