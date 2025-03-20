Left Menu

Jammu MLA Criticizes BJP Over Alcohol Culture Amid Legal Troubles

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik condemns BJP's stance on alcohol in religious Jammu, accusing the party of hypocrisy and political bias while facing a legal issue. Malik remains focused on governance and assembly duties, questioning BJP’s accountability and their fulfillment of electoral promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:21 IST
Jammu MLA Criticizes BJP Over Alcohol Culture Amid Legal Troubles
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Doda Mehraj Malik . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid facing a non-bailable warrant, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik has publicly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly promoting alcohol consumption in Jammu, a region steeped in religious significance. Malik expressed concerns over the BJP's perceived silence on alcohol-related issues, particularly highlighting its prevalence in areas like Katra.

Addressing the consumption of alcohol in Katra, known for its pilgrimage significance, Malik questioned the BJP's moral authority to speak on religious matters while accusing the party of turning a blind eye when it suits them. He further critiqued what he identified as double standards on public drinking, where Muslims face ostracization compared to their Hindu counterparts.

In a fiery statement, Malik referenced instances of alleged BJP-sanctioned alcohol shop openings and purported violence against women opposing them. Despite his legal troubles, Malik's focus shifted to state governance, challenging the Jammu administration's commitment to their electoral promises and questioning their intentions in the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025