Delhi High Court Denies Maintenance to Educated Woman Urged to Work

The Delhi High Court, in a recent ruling, emphasized that a well-educated wife with relevant job experience should seek employment rather than depend on maintenance from her husband. This decision came in response to a case where the petitioner, a qualified woman with a master's degree from Australia and professional experience in Dubai, sought interim maintenance despite her credentials.

Presiding over the case, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted the petitioner's extensive worldly exposure and educational accomplishments. He contrasted her situation with women who lack opportunities, stressing her potential for self-reliance. The Court urged her to pursue employment instead of relying on claims for maintenance.

The case featured a contentious element: a WhatsApp conversation between the petitioner and her mother. In this exchange, the mother allegedly advised that taking a job might weaken her alimony claim. While the legitimacy of the conversation awaits verification at trial, the Court viewed it as preliminary evidence of a strategy for deliberate unemployment to bolster the maintenance plea.

As a result, the Court deemed the case unjustified for interim maintenance and dismissed the petition, upholding a family court's earlier decision to deny maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

