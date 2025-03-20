Rahul Gandhi Calls Telangana's OBC Reservation Hike 'Revolutionary'

A delegation from the National Confederation of OBC Employees' Welfare Associations (NCOBC) engaged in talks with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, focusing on the participation of the OBC community in the Central Government and public sector enterprises. The delegation pressed for greater representation and sought solutions to challenges faced by OBC employees in these sectors.

In a parallel development, the Telangana Assembly recently passed two bills increasing OBC reservations to 42 percent, a move hailed as 'revolutionary' by Rahul Gandhi. He reiterated the Congress Party's commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census. Gandhi highlighted the successful passage of the reservation bill in Telangana's Assembly, which was based on findings from a scientific caste count, marking a significant stride toward social justice.

By leveraging caste survey data, the potential for devising policies that cater to all communities' welfare becomes feasible, as demonstrated by Telangana's formation of an independent expert group for policy formulation. Rahul Gandhi has consistently advocated for a caste census, underscoring its importance in securing rights for backward and deprived communities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)