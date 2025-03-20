BJP's Bhandari Accuses Congress of 'Modern Muslim League' Politics Amid Waqf Bill Resolution
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress, labeling it a 'modern Muslim League' under Rahul Gandhi. This followed Karnataka's resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at aiding Muslims and farmers. Union Minister Joshi condemned Congress for 'appeasement politics,' and BJP's Vijayendra opposed Karnataka’s resolution, accusing CM Siddaramaiah's government.
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari launched a fierce critique against the Congress party on Thursday, accusing it of evolving into a 'modern Muslim League' under Rahul Gandhi. This accusation came in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly's resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The resolution was perceived as prioritizing electoral gains over communal welfare, with Bhandari highlighting Congress's objection to the Ram Mandir and silence on the Nagpur violence. In contrast, he described the Waqf Amendment as beneficial for poor Muslims and farmers.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP MLA BY Vijayendra echoed Bhandari's sentiments, criticizing the Congress for its support of the resolution. The resolution, presented by Law Minister HK Patil, alleged misuse of Waqf properties, sparking opposition from BJP leaders such as R Ashok.
