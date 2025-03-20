Governor Advocates Global Conservation Effort: Andhra's Earth Hour Participation

A cohort of senior defence and civil service officers from India and abroad convened with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, at Raj Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation, led by Major General CP Sangra AVSM YSM (Retd), featured officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa, engaging in a study tour of Andhra Pradesh, according to a press statement.

During their interaction, the officers shared insights with Governor Nazeer regarding their tour across the state. Present were R P Sisodia, Spl. Chief Secretary & Director General, APHRD Institute; Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to the Governor; and other Raj Bhavan officials.

In a related development, Governor Nazeer called on the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to partake in Earth Hour on March 22 by turning off non-essential lights. He highlighted the initiative, part of the WWF's campaign since 2007, emphasizing its role in fostering global unity for conservation and sustainability.

Governor Nazeer emphasized the potential of Earth Hour in spotlighting conservation and sustainable practices for future generations. The 2024 participation included major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, where public and prominent sites observed the hour by going dark from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)