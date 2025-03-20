Governor Advocates Global Conservation Effort: Andhra's Earth Hour Participation
Senior defence and civil service officers from multiple countries visited Andhra Pradesh's Governor at Raj Bhavan. Governor S Abdul Nazeer urged residents to switch off non-essential lights for Earth Hour, supporting global conservation efforts. The visit included officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and more.
- Country:
- India
A cohort of senior defence and civil service officers from India and abroad convened with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, at Raj Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation, led by Major General CP Sangra AVSM YSM (Retd), featured officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa, engaging in a study tour of Andhra Pradesh, according to a press statement.
During their interaction, the officers shared insights with Governor Nazeer regarding their tour across the state. Present were R P Sisodia, Spl. Chief Secretary & Director General, APHRD Institute; Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to the Governor; and other Raj Bhavan officials.
In a related development, Governor Nazeer called on the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to partake in Earth Hour on March 22 by turning off non-essential lights. He highlighted the initiative, part of the WWF's campaign since 2007, emphasizing its role in fostering global unity for conservation and sustainability.
Governor Nazeer emphasized the potential of Earth Hour in spotlighting conservation and sustainable practices for future generations. The 2024 participation included major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, where public and prominent sites observed the hour by going dark from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Stinging rebuke': Cong hails SC order on Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act
The Akshaya Patra Foundation Honored with Prestigious Best Civil Society Award by Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
SBI on the Rise: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability
From Congestion to Sustainability: Why Cities Must Invest in Cycling Infrastructure