Left Menu

Governor Advocates Global Conservation Effort: Andhra's Earth Hour Participation

Senior defence and civil service officers from multiple countries visited Andhra Pradesh's Governor at Raj Bhavan. Governor S Abdul Nazeer urged residents to switch off non-essential lights for Earth Hour, supporting global conservation efforts. The visit included officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:31 IST
Governor Advocates Global Conservation Effort: Andhra's Earth Hour Participation
Trainee officers of National Defence College meet Andhra Governor (Photo/Raj Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cohort of senior defence and civil service officers from India and abroad convened with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, at Raj Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation, led by Major General CP Sangra AVSM YSM (Retd), featured officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa, engaging in a study tour of Andhra Pradesh, according to a press statement.

During their interaction, the officers shared insights with Governor Nazeer regarding their tour across the state. Present were R P Sisodia, Spl. Chief Secretary & Director General, APHRD Institute; Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to the Governor; and other Raj Bhavan officials.

In a related development, Governor Nazeer called on the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to partake in Earth Hour on March 22 by turning off non-essential lights. He highlighted the initiative, part of the WWF's campaign since 2007, emphasizing its role in fostering global unity for conservation and sustainability.

Governor Nazeer emphasized the potential of Earth Hour in spotlighting conservation and sustainable practices for future generations. The 2024 participation included major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, where public and prominent sites observed the hour by going dark from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025