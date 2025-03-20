Left Menu

US Extends Gas Payment Waivers for Turkey and Slovakia

The United States has extended gas payment waivers for Turkey and Slovakia until May, following sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank due to the Ukraine conflict. The waivers aid Turkey, Slovakia, and Hungary in paying for Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline despite sanctions.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:13 IST

The United States has granted extensions for gas payment waivers to Turkey and Slovakia, sources disclosed to Reuters on Thursday. These waivers, initially issued in December, have now been extended until May.

In light of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Washington levied new sanctions in November on Russia's Gazprombank, a major financial entity managing payments for natural gas exports by Gazprom to Europe. December's waiver had lifted a substantial barrier for Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia, facilitating their payments for Russian gas transmitted via the TurkStream pipeline.

When contacted, Turkey's energy ministry refrained from commenting, and similar queries to Turkey's treasury and Slovakia's economy ministry remained unanswered. Notably, Hungary has not yet issued any comment regarding the waiver's extension. As Turkey and Hungary continue to receive Russian gas through the Black Sea's TurkStream, Slovakia struggled with its supply dependency following Ukraine's cessation of Russian gas transit to Europe last year, although it resumed receiving gas from Gazprom earlier this year through the TurkStream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

