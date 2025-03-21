Left Menu

Inferno at Krasnodar: Ukraine's Drone Strike Deepens Russo-Ukrainian Tensions

An oil depot explosion in Russia's Krasnodar region, following a Ukrainian drone attack, has intensified Russo-Ukrainian tensions. The blaze, ignited after depressurization, spread rapidly. High levels of harmful chemicals were detected nearby. Ukraine's actions underscore the ongoing energy conflict. President Zelenskiy expressed willingness to negotiate a ceasefire given a formal agreement.

Representative Image

An explosion has devastated an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region amid efforts by firefighters to quell a fire triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, according to local authorities.

The explosion occurred during the firefighting efforts due to the tank's depressurization, causing a large-scale release of burning oil. The fire, now covering over 10,000 square meters, has injured two of the more than 450 firefighters battling to control it.

Regional authorities have reported the presence of harmful chemicals like benzene in nearby areas. This incident underscores the strategic war energy targets, escalating tensions. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has shown readiness to ceasefire discussions if formalized, highlighting a need for documented agreements with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

