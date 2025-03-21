Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Politics: Allegations and Action

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses the AAP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi of exacerbating air pollution by burning garbage. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma addresses road and drain maintenance issues, suspending an executive engineer for negligence, amid ongoing pollution concerns in the capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:23 IST
Delhi's Pollution Politics: Allegations and Action
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), claiming it is contributing to the capital's air pollution woes. Sirsa stated that the MCD is burning garbage across several locations, endangering the health of Delhi's citizens.

Sirsa underscored that the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is persistently striving to combat pollution in Delhi. Air pollution, a significant concern during the February assembly elections, remains a critical issue for the administration. "We receive daily complaints about the MCD's practices. I vehemently condemn this behavior," Sirsa told ANI.

In a related development, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections in the Trilokpuri and Patparganj constituencies, identifying failures in road and drainage maintenance. This led to the suspension of an Executive Engineer, Ramashish Singh, for inadequate performance. Verma emphasized the urgency of infrastructural improvements to prevent monsoonal flooding, asserting that officers face consequences for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025