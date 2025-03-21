Delhi's Pollution Politics: Allegations and Action
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses the AAP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi of exacerbating air pollution by burning garbage. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma addresses road and drain maintenance issues, suspending an executive engineer for negligence, amid ongoing pollution concerns in the capital city.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), claiming it is contributing to the capital's air pollution woes. Sirsa stated that the MCD is burning garbage across several locations, endangering the health of Delhi's citizens.
Sirsa underscored that the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is persistently striving to combat pollution in Delhi. Air pollution, a significant concern during the February assembly elections, remains a critical issue for the administration. "We receive daily complaints about the MCD's practices. I vehemently condemn this behavior," Sirsa told ANI.
In a related development, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections in the Trilokpuri and Patparganj constituencies, identifying failures in road and drainage maintenance. This led to the suspension of an Executive Engineer, Ramashish Singh, for inadequate performance. Verma emphasized the urgency of infrastructural improvements to prevent monsoonal flooding, asserting that officers face consequences for negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
