Blaze Erupts in Lucknow's Metro Gift Shop: Second Major Fire Incident in Uttar Pradesh

A raging fire erupted in a gift shop situated beneath the IT Metro station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, causing a flurry of emergency responses as firefighting teams hurried to tackle the blaze. The situation remains dynamic as more information is awaited from the site.

Video footage captures towering flames billowing out from the affected shop. This incident follows an earlier large-scale fire reported on Tuesday at Triveni Sadan near Ayodhya's Ram Path area. The conflagration engulfed sections including a dormitory shop and multilevel parking, prompting an extensive deployment of fire brigades to the scene.

The Triveni Sadan property, managed by Ayodhya's Development Authority and overseen by Sukhsagar, serves as accommodation for visiting tourists. Situated in the Amaniganj locality under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Nagar, the site witnessed a quick response to contain the devastation. Investigations into the causes continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)