Istanbul Mayor Stands Firm Amid Legal Turmoil

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is defiant in the face of a court ruling that could see him jailed pending trial over a corruption-related investigation. Imamoglu has vowed not to be subdued by the legal challenges posed against him.

In a passionate declaration on X, Imamoglu urged unity among his supporters to counter what he described as a 'black stain' on democracy. 'I am standing tall, I will not bow down,' he stated, reinforcing his commitment to justice and transparency.

The legal proceedings cast a spotlight on Turkey's political climate and the mayor's determined resistance highlights the ongoing struggle for democratic integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)