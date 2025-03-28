LIC Goes Extra Mile: Weekend and Holiday Operations for Policyholders
LIC announced that its branches will remain open on the weekend and the holiday Monday due to Eid to assist policyholders in paying their premiums. This operation aligns with the IRDAI advisory, ensuring no inconvenience for policyholders on March 29, 30, and 31.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced that its branches will be operational over the weekend and during the Eid holiday. This move aims to allow policyholders to deposit their premiums without any inconvenience.
LIC's offices across various zones and divisions will maintain regular working hours on March 29, March 30, and March 31, offering uninterrupted services. This decision is part of LIC's commitment to avoiding any difficulties for its policyholders.
This adjustment aligns with the guidance from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), as communicated on March 12, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LIC
- policyholders
- premium
- deposits
- Eid
- IRDAI
- insurance
- holidays
- office hours
- weekend
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Minority Morcha's 'Saughat-e-Modi': A Campaign of Unity During Eid
LIC Eyes Strategic Stake in Health Insurance Arena
Lee Dong-wook Redefines Romance in 'The Divorce Insurance'
Bajaj Finserv to Acquire Full Ownership of Insurance Subsidiaries
LIC Eyes Health Insurance Stake Amid Growth Slowdown Challenges