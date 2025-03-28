LIC Goes Extra Mile: Weekend and Holiday Operations for Policyholders

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced that its branches will be operational over the weekend and during the Eid holiday. This move aims to allow policyholders to deposit their premiums without any inconvenience.

LIC's offices across various zones and divisions will maintain regular working hours on March 29, March 30, and March 31, offering uninterrupted services. This decision is part of LIC's commitment to avoiding any difficulties for its policyholders.

This adjustment aligns with the guidance from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), as communicated on March 12, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)