Revolutionary Cooperative: Amit Shah Unveils Driver-Focused Taxi Service
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a cooperative taxi service expected to benefit drivers through a model where profits go directly to them. Inspired by 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', the initiative aims to enhance drivers' income and living standards, promoting inclusive growth and equitable profit distribution.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a groundbreaking initiative to launch a cooperative taxi service, set to empower drivers by allowing profits to flow directly into their hands. Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Shah emphasized the role of cooperation over government in this venture.
The proposed service, likened to established platforms like Uber and Ola, will involve the formation of cooperative societies by willing drivers. These societies will manage the operations democratically, ensuring an equitable distribution of profits among members.
This initiative aims to boost drivers' income, improve working conditions, and enhance their living standards while delivering superior services to consumers. It draws inspiration from successful cooperative models like Amul, promoting inclusive growth and financial inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
