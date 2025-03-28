Left Menu

Revolutionary Cooperative: Amit Shah Unveils Driver-Focused Taxi Service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a cooperative taxi service expected to benefit drivers through a model where profits go directly to them. Inspired by 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', the initiative aims to enhance drivers' income and living standards, promoting inclusive growth and equitable profit distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST
Revolutionary Cooperative: Amit Shah Unveils Driver-Focused Taxi Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a groundbreaking initiative to launch a cooperative taxi service, set to empower drivers by allowing profits to flow directly into their hands. Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Shah emphasized the role of cooperation over government in this venture.

The proposed service, likened to established platforms like Uber and Ola, will involve the formation of cooperative societies by willing drivers. These societies will manage the operations democratically, ensuring an equitable distribution of profits among members.

This initiative aims to boost drivers' income, improve working conditions, and enhance their living standards while delivering superior services to consumers. It draws inspiration from successful cooperative models like Amul, promoting inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025