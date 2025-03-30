Left Menu

Tragic Tree Collapse Claims Six Lives Near Kullu's Manikaran Sahib

A collapsing tree near Manikaran Sahib in Kullu led to six deaths and five injuries. The local administration and politicians are providing aid and condolences, while the injured receive treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:14 IST
Tragic Tree Collapse Claims Six Lives Near Kullu's Manikaran Sahib
MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur talking to a victim. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event on Sunday near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu, at least six people lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries after a hollow tree was uprooted. According to Ashwani Kumar, the Additional District Magistrate of Kullu, emergency services rapidly responded, moving the injured to a nearby community hospital in Jari.

Sunder Singh Thakur, Kullu's MLA, revealed that three of the victims have been identified, noting that two were local residents and four hailed from other areas. Rescue efforts are underway, with bodies being transported to the district hospital as the police administration coordinates on-site activities.

Expressing profound sorrow, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directives for the district administration to extend comprehensive support to the victims and their families, ensuring prompt medical care for the injured. In an official statement, Sukhu conveyed his condolences, prays for the departed, and promised unwavering support to those affected by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

