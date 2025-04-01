INSV Tarini Strengthens India-South Africa Maritime Bonds Amid Global Voyage

In an emblematic show of India's perseverance and its burgeoning maritime ties with South Africa, INSV Tarini completed the fourth leg of its global circumnavigation with its arrival in Cape Town. The Ministry of Defence announced the vessel's docking on Tuesday, marking a crucial milestone for the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

The crew, led by two pioneering women officers of the Indian Navy, was warmly received by dignitaries including Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India in Cape Town; Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks of the South African Navy; and Captain Atul Sapahia, India's Defence Adviser in Pretoria. A performance by a South African Naval Band punctuated the warm welcome.

INSV Tarini, a symbol of India's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, has journeyed over 23,400 nautical miles since its departure from Goa in October 2024. The vessel will remain docked in Cape Town for necessary maintenance and engagements before continuing its mission, which underscores both women's empowerment and India-South Africa maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)