INSV Tarini Strengthens India-South Africa Maritime Bonds Amid Global Voyage
INSV Tarini completes the fourth leg of its global expedition in Cape Town, South Africa. This mission, led by two women officers, promotes India's 'Make in India' initiative and women's empowerment. The vessel's arrival highlights the growing maritime ties between India and South Africa.
- Country:
- India
In an emblematic show of India's perseverance and its burgeoning maritime ties with South Africa, INSV Tarini completed the fourth leg of its global circumnavigation with its arrival in Cape Town. The Ministry of Defence announced the vessel's docking on Tuesday, marking a crucial milestone for the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.
The crew, led by two pioneering women officers of the Indian Navy, was warmly received by dignitaries including Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India in Cape Town; Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks of the South African Navy; and Captain Atul Sapahia, India's Defence Adviser in Pretoria. A performance by a South African Naval Band punctuated the warm welcome.
INSV Tarini, a symbol of India's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, has journeyed over 23,400 nautical miles since its departure from Goa in October 2024. The vessel will remain docked in Cape Town for necessary maintenance and engagements before continuing its mission, which underscores both women's empowerment and India-South Africa maritime cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: South African Ambassador Expelled From U.S.
Diplomatic Fallout: South African Ambassador Expelled from US
Empowering South Africa’s Youth: Career Guidance Platform Launched to Boost Retail Talent
Diplomatic Rift: South African Ambassador Expelled from the US
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Fund to South Africa