Left Menu

INSV Tarini Strengthens India-South Africa Maritime Bonds Amid Global Voyage

INSV Tarini completes the fourth leg of its global expedition in Cape Town, South Africa. This mission, led by two women officers, promotes India's 'Make in India' initiative and women's empowerment. The vessel's arrival highlights the growing maritime ties between India and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:01 IST
INSV Tarini Strengthens India-South Africa Maritime Bonds Amid Global Voyage
Crew of INSV Tarini that reached Cape Town in Navika Sagar Parikrama II. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emblematic show of India's perseverance and its burgeoning maritime ties with South Africa, INSV Tarini completed the fourth leg of its global circumnavigation with its arrival in Cape Town. The Ministry of Defence announced the vessel's docking on Tuesday, marking a crucial milestone for the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

The crew, led by two pioneering women officers of the Indian Navy, was warmly received by dignitaries including Ruby Jaspreet, Consul General of India in Cape Town; Rear Admiral (JG) Lisa Hendricks of the South African Navy; and Captain Atul Sapahia, India's Defence Adviser in Pretoria. A performance by a South African Naval Band punctuated the warm welcome.

INSV Tarini, a symbol of India's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, has journeyed over 23,400 nautical miles since its departure from Goa in October 2024. The vessel will remain docked in Cape Town for necessary maintenance and engagements before continuing its mission, which underscores both women's empowerment and India-South Africa maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025