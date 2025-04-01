Crackdown on Banned Chinese Garlic Intensifies

Amid mounting concerns, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is intensifying its crackdown on the illegal sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai markets. Parliament was informed that this effort includes coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government to combat the breach.

India banned Chinese garlic imports in 2005 after discovering harmful fungi, Embellisia alli and Urocytsis cepulae. Despite the ban, seizures of 546 tonnes in 2023-24 and 507 tonnes in 2024-25 underline ongoing challenges, according to Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur.

The FSSAI has mandated the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department to enhance monitoring and surveillance. Meanwhile, Plant Quarantine Stations and agencies such as the CBIC and DRI are tasked with curbing imports, in line with the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003, and the Customs Act, 1962.

(With inputs from agencies.)