Crackdown on Banned Chinese Garlic Intensifies
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is taking action against the sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai markets. Despite a ban since 2005 due to fungal concerns, significant quantities have been seized. The Tamil Nadu government and other agencies are intensifying efforts to mitigate this issue.
Amid mounting concerns, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is intensifying its crackdown on the illegal sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai markets. Parliament was informed that this effort includes coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government to combat the breach.
India banned Chinese garlic imports in 2005 after discovering harmful fungi, Embellisia alli and Urocytsis cepulae. Despite the ban, seizures of 546 tonnes in 2023-24 and 507 tonnes in 2024-25 underline ongoing challenges, according to Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur.
The FSSAI has mandated the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department to enhance monitoring and surveillance. Meanwhile, Plant Quarantine Stations and agencies such as the CBIC and DRI are tasked with curbing imports, in line with the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003, and the Customs Act, 1962.
