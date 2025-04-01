Justice Prevails: Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life for 2018 Assault

The Mohali Court, situated in Punjab, has handed down a life sentence to self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh in connection with a sexual harassment incident dating back to 2018. The victim, addressing reporters, expressed her gratitude towards the judiciary, including the judge and her advocate, for ensuring justice was served. 'I am very happy. I am thankful to the Judge, my advocate. The court has served justice to me. I am grateful for that,' she stated, while also thanking the media.

Pastor Singh received his life sentence on April 1, after the victim had previously vocalized her desire for a minimum 20-year sentence. 'I want at least 20 years of imprisonment to him. He knows the law very well and does all this crime willingly. I want women to come out and speak freely about him. They should not get scared anymore,' she told ANI. Advocate Anil Sagar, representing the victim, noted the importance of the ruling, emphasizing that individuals in influential positions, like the pastor, must face severe consequences for their actions.

The origins of the case lie in an FIR filed by Punjab Police following a complaint by the victim, who reported an assault after a prayer session. She alleged mistreatment and physical assault when she intervened to stop violence against another attendee. The accused pastor, in his defense, claimed the victim was suffering from an 'evil spirit' and had approached him for prayer. However, the court ruled against him, finding him guilty and enforcing a life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)