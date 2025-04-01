Justice Prevails: Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life for 2018 Assault
The Mohali Court in Punjab has sentenced Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for a 2018 sexual harassment case. The victim expressed gratitude towards the judicial system and urged women to speak up against wrongdoing. The ruling emphasizes the importance of accountability for those in positions of trust.
- Country:
- India
The Mohali Court, situated in Punjab, has handed down a life sentence to self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh in connection with a sexual harassment incident dating back to 2018. The victim, addressing reporters, expressed her gratitude towards the judiciary, including the judge and her advocate, for ensuring justice was served. 'I am very happy. I am thankful to the Judge, my advocate. The court has served justice to me. I am grateful for that,' she stated, while also thanking the media.
Pastor Singh received his life sentence on April 1, after the victim had previously vocalized her desire for a minimum 20-year sentence. 'I want at least 20 years of imprisonment to him. He knows the law very well and does all this crime willingly. I want women to come out and speak freely about him. They should not get scared anymore,' she told ANI. Advocate Anil Sagar, representing the victim, noted the importance of the ruling, emphasizing that individuals in influential positions, like the pastor, must face severe consequences for their actions.
The origins of the case lie in an FIR filed by Punjab Police following a complaint by the victim, who reported an assault after a prayer session. She alleged mistreatment and physical assault when she intervened to stop violence against another attendee. The accused pastor, in his defense, claimed the victim was suffering from an 'evil spirit' and had approached him for prayer. However, the court ruled against him, finding him guilty and enforcing a life sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Victim Claims Intoxication in Vadodara Crash Sparks Call for Justice
Former President Saakashvili Sentenced to Additional Jail Time
High Stakes in RG Kar Case: Victim's Family Battles for Justice
Justice Delayed: RG Kar Victim's Family Calls for Scrutiny in Rape and Murder Case
Justice in Question: RG Kar Victim's Family Challenges Investigation