Rajnath Singh Advocates Technological Advancements in Army Medical Corps

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the significance of technological evolution in the medical field to enhance healthcare for soldiers, urging the Army Medical Corps to adopt advanced tech. He praised AMC's initiatives, highlighting dual-use technologies and civil-military collaboration for improving medical services, especially in emergency scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:56 IST
Rajnath Singh Advocates Technological Advancements in Army Medical Corps
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/X: @rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the necessity of embracing technological advancements in the Army Medical Corps (AMC) to bolster healthcare for soldiers. Addressing the 261st Raising Day celebrations at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantonment, Singh stressed the importance of staying updated with global technological transformations.

Singh acknowledged AMC's efforts in integrating Artificial Intelligence and conducting cutting-edge research, emphasizing the need for continuous evolution. He advocated for simulator-based training and additional research and training centers to enhance the medical proficiency of personnel.

The Defence Minister also promoted the development of dual-use technologies benefiting both defense and civilian sectors, commending AMC's collaborations with leading academic and medical institutions. He lauded AMC's contributions, including improved emergency response systems, and recognized the organization's role in supporting ex-servicemen and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

