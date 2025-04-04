Controversy Over Vice-Chancellor Appointment Sparks Outcry in Himachal Pradesh

The controversy surrounding the appointment of Rajeshwar Singh Chandel as Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry has intensified. The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress (HPYC) labeled the appointment as 'unconstitutional and illegal,' demanding his resignation on moral grounds.

Addressing the media in Shimla, HPYC President Chhatter Singh Thakur emphasized that Chandel's May 2022 appointment violated Section 24 of the University Act. He cited a similar case at Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, where the high court quashed a comparable appointment process. Chandel's term concludes in May 2025, but no steps have been taken to appoint a successor.

Ranjeet Singh Verma of HPYC accused Chandel of financial irregularities, highlighting an unauthorized purchase of a luxury vehicle and exorbitant renovation expenses. Allegations extended to mismanagement of conferences and data misrepresentation. The HPYC demands immediate government action and a transparent appointment process, promising a memorandum to state authorities soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)