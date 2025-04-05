BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Congress Over Waqf Bill Debate

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday leveled sharp criticisms at Congress over its position on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, accusing the party of indulging in vote bank politics and ignoring the pressing issues concerning the Muslim community. According to Hussain, "No one is serious. Rahul Gandhi was sleeping in the Parliament and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not come to the Parliament. When Priyanka Gandhi did not come to vote, you can understand how serious the Congress party is."

Hussain further accused Congress of viewing the Muslim community merely as a tool for electoral gain. He remarked, "These people only consider the Muslim community as their vote bank. They are doing vote bank politics, and this vote bank politics will stop now." Advocating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach, Hussain highlighted that the PM's vision is centered on inclusive development for all communities, encapsulated by the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas." He emphasized the Modi government's dedication to the welfare of all societal segments, including Muslims.

In a simultaneous critique, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary targeted opposition leaders, such as Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for their alleged fixation on "dreams," claiming that the citizens of Bihar are now focused on developmental policies under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary hit out at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of financial mismanagement and corruption, criticizing his inconsistent statements within and outside the legislative assembly. The Deputy CM stated, "The Congress party and RJD are dreaming, but the people's blessings are with Prime Minister Modi. The way Nitish Kumar has consistently worked, it is clear that the people of Bihar will now only look at development. People have seen what Lalu Yadav said inside the House and what he said outside the House. You (Lalu Yadav) did nothing; you looted the money of the poor." The resignation of five JD(U) leaders following party support for the Waqf Amendment Bill underscores the importance of this political flashpoint as Bihar prepares for assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)