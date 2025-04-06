Left Menu

IFFCO: Leading India's Agricultural Revolution with Cooperative Power

At the golden jubilee celebration of IFFCO's Kalol unit, Amit Shah lauded its pivotal role in making India self-reliant in foodgrain production. He emphasized IFFCO's transition from chemical to nano and bio-fertilizers and its future focus on modernizing agriculture and enhancing farmers' prosperity through innovative cooperative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:34 IST
IFFCO, marking its 50th anniversary, has been instrumental in India's journey to self-reliance in foodgrain production, stated Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar. He highlighted IFFCO's shift from traditional to nano and bio-fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity while preserving the environment, marking a significant win for the cooperative sector.

In his address at the golden jubilee of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited's (IFFCO) Kalol unit, Shah praised the efficiency of IFFCO that rivals corporate giants. He noted achievements such as a production capacity of 90 lakh MT and a Rs 40,000 crore turnover, emphasizing their pioneering role in cooperative management.

Setting the stage for the future, Shah laid the foundation for a new seed research center by IFFCO, aimed at increasing land productivity and developing water-efficient seeds. He reaffirmed commitment to advance the cooperative sector with modern education and innovation under a new national cooperative university in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

