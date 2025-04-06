BJP Celebrates 46th Foundation Day Amidst Ram Navami Festivities
The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 46th Foundation Day on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami. Party leaders paid tribute to BJP's legacy and reaffirmed their commitment to national development under PM Narendra Modi's vision. Leaders across India echoed sentiments of pride and dedication to the party's enduring mission.
On April 6, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 46th Foundation Day, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami. Party leaders across the nation paid homage to the BJP's historical legacy and reaffirmed their dedication to advancing national development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
In Bengaluru, BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan remarked on the party's transformation into the largest political entity worldwide. He extended wishes for both Ram Navami and the BJP's Foundation Day, emphasizing the party's unparalleled growth and membership in the world's largest democracy.
Meanwhile, leaders like Satish Upadhyay in Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman in Hyderabad echoed these sentiments, celebrating BJP's progress and mission. Delhi BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari recalled the party's ideological icons, urging members to commit to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the founders in Ahmedabad, highlighting the enduring influence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.
