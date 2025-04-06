India's Health Milestones: A Journey Towards Hopeful Futures on World Health Day 2025

World Health Day 2025 marks India's remarkable progress in healthcare, aided by initiatives including Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission (NHM). These efforts have significantly improved maternal, infant, and neonatal health outcomes, as well as expanded public health infrastructure across the nation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported substantial improvements in public health indicators, revealing the maternal mortality rate fell to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16, while infant mortality rate dropped to 28 from 39 in the same period.

India's advancements extend to significant achievements in disease control, with WHO recognizing the country's progress in malaria and trachoma elimination. The WHO's World Malaria Report 2024 credits India for reducing malaria cases by 69% from 2017 to 2023, setting a precedent in public health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)