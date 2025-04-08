Left Menu

Kapil Mishra's MCC Violation Case: Court Deliberates on Charges

Rouse Avenue court examined allegations against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The case, involving controversial statements on 'mini Pakistan,' highlights ongoing legal proceedings, with additional hearings scheduled and high court interventions pending. The legal debate also touched on the political ideologies of major parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court continued proceedings on charges against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). During the hearing, legal queries were directed at Mishra's senior counsel regarding the ideologies of Congress, AAP, and BJP.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has listed the matter for further hearing on May 26, with a pending appeal before the High Court scheduled for May 19. Senior advocate Pavan Narang defended Mishra, asserting that his statement targeted political parties, not communities.

The case, stemming from a January 2020 statement by Mishra, centers on allegations that he labeled Congress and AAP as creators of 'mini Pakistan' in Delhi. The court addressed concerns over political ideologies and social media evidence while preparing the charge sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

