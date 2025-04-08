Left Menu

Protests Ignite in Manipur Over Contentious Waqf Amendment Act

The Muslim community in Manipur's Bishnupur staged protests demanding the repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act. The legislation, backed by President Murmu, has ignited controversy, prompting parties like Congress and AIMIM to contest its provisions in the Supreme Court over potential implications for Waqf property management.

Muslims protesting against Waqf Amendment Act in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protestors in Manipur's Bishnupur district took to the streets on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act. The demonstrations were marked by banners and vocal calls for the immediate repeal of the legislation, reflecting widespread discontent among the Muslim community.

The controversial amendment received presidential assent on April 5, following its passage in Parliament's budget session. It has since sparked legal challenges from political entities including Congress, AIMIM, and AAP, who argue that the bill poses serious concerns for the administration of Waqf properties, potentially infringing upon the rights of the Muslim community.

Critics, including Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, have approached the Supreme Court, challenging the bill's provisions as discriminatory and contradictory to constitutional guarantees. Legal experts emphasize that the bill could undermine the religious autonomy guaranteed under Articles 14, 25, 26, 29, and 300A of the Indian Constitution, raising fundamental issues of equality and religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

