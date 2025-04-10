Left Menu

Ex-Police Chief Lauds India's Extradition Success of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, praised India's government for securing Tahawwur Rana's extradition, a suspected key player in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana's trial will be under intense international scrutiny to ensure fairness, as parallel concerns about Pakistan's military complicity arise.

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

SP Vaid, former Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, has lauded the Indian government's success in extraditing Tahawwur Rana, one of the main conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Vaid described the extradition as a 'major achievement' for Indian authorities.

Vaid emphasized the criticality of holding Rana accountable for his role in the attacks orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI, which resulted in the deaths of 166 individuals. He further pointed out the necessity of piecing together key links in the investigation, suggesting Rana's interrogation could unearth crucial insights into the involvement of Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Raising questions about the Pakistan military's role, Vaid wondered if the ISI and military could have acted without the knowledge of top leadership. Concurrently, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan called for a fair trial for Rana, similar to Ajmal Kasab's trial, emphasizing the world's attention on India's legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

