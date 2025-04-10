NIA Successfully Extradites 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Rana to India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, identified as a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This arrest followed his extradition from the United States, a milestone achieved after years of strategic and persistent efforts by authorities.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was brought to New Delhi under heavy security on a special plane from Los Angeles. The NIA worked in tandem with India's Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and US law enforcement agencies to ensure the extradition process culminated successfully.

Rana's extradition, a complex legal and diplomatic undertaking, was facilitated through sustained collaboration with US justice entities, despite Rana's numerous legal attempts to block the process. This event marks a critical step in holding accountable those involved in the Mumbai attacks, which resulted in 166 deaths. Additionally, Advocate Narendra Mann has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for the case.

