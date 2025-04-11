Left Menu

Pirelli's U.S. Investment Plans Stalled Amid Sinochem Tensions

Italian tire maker Pirelli has delayed further U.S. investments due to governance issues with its largest shareholder, Sinochem. The Chinese state-owned group holds a 37% stake. Pirelli aims to expand in the U.S., but tensions over Chinese-linked control pose obstacles, particularly in light of U.S. regulatory concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:08 IST
Pirelli's U.S. Investment Plans Stalled Amid Sinochem Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pirelli has hit pause on plans to expand its investment in the United States due to tensions with Sinochem, its largest shareholder. The Italian tire manufacturer faces challenges over governance, impacting its expansion amidst concerns about Chinese-linked companies in the U.S. market.

Sinochem, a state-owned Chinese conglomerate, holds a 37% stake in Pirelli. Disagreements with Italian shareholders have arisen, exacerbated by the geopolitical unease of conducting business with Chinese-linked entities in the U.S., where Pirelli generates a significant portion of its revenue.

In response, the Italian government has intervened to curb Sinochem's influence, seeking to maintain management autonomy. Pirelli's potential billion-dollar investment in Georgia could mitigate tariff effects if resolved but faces regulatory hurdles due to tensions surrounding Chinese technology in the auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025