Iran and U.S. Hold Constructive Talks on Nuclear Programme
Iran and the U.S. engaged in positive discussions in Oman to address Tehran's escalating nuclear program. Both parties agreed to reconvene next week, aiming to de-escalate regional tensions and achieve an agreement. The dialogue was indirect, with Oman mediating between the two sides.
Iran and the United States have initiated 'positive' and 'constructive' talks in Oman, aiming to address issues arising from Tehran's advancing nuclear program. This meeting, mediated by Oman, marks the first direct engagement between the two nations since President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Iran.
President Trump has made clear his readiness to resort to military action should no agreement be reached, heightening the stakes. Both sides, represented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. officials, are striving for a preliminary agreement to facilitate substantive negotiations.
The discussions, mediated by Oman with indirect exchanges, focus on reducing regional tensions, prisoner swaps, and limited sanction relaxations in return for nuclear program restraints. Yet, differences remain, with Iran's regional adversaries and Western states closely monitoring proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
