Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday highlighted India's successful diplomatic achievements, specifically the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the U.S., linked to the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Rana's extradition underscores India's growing diplomatic might, a testament to the foreign policy strategies implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

While speaking at an event honoring BR Ambedkar, Meghwal refrained from directly addressing action plans regarding fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's return. Choksi's lawyer argues extradition would violate his human rights, citing potential harassment by political factions in India. Choksi, recently apprehended in Belgium, faces serious fraud charges related to the Punjab National Bank scam.

In addition to applauding diplomatic wins, Meghwal honored BR Ambedkar's contributions, emphasizing the importance of the newly erected statue at Parliament as a hub for constitutional events and commemorations. This event marks continued efforts by India's Department of Justice to engage the public with national heritage through frequent programs and competitions.

