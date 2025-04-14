Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: A State of Contradiction in Social Justice?

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed distress over discrimination against Dalits in the state, calling it heartbreaking. He emphasized Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy and the unfulfilled dreams of social justice. His comments prompted heated responses from Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyaan, who refuted Ravi's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:00 IST
Tamil Nadu: A State of Contradiction in Social Justice?
Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi has criticized the state's treatment of Dalits, calling incidents of discrimination 'heartbreaking' and urging reflection on Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy. Speaking at an event marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Ravi highlighted ongoing injustices that juxtapose the ideals of social justice often spoken about in the state.

The comments provoked a sharp rebuttal from Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyaan, who labeled Ravi's statements as 'pure lies' regarding alleged attacks on Dalits for wearing slippers or riding motorbikes. Chezhiyaan further criticized the governor for not addressing issues in his native state of Bihar.

The debate comes amid contrasting narratives on the state of social justice in Tamil Nadu, with Ravi's remarks sparking conversation about the broader national issue of Dalit discrimination. The ongoing dialogue underscores the necessity for introspection and action in fulfilling Ambedkar's vision of equality and dignity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025