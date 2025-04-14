Tamil Nadu: A State of Contradiction in Social Justice?

Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi has criticized the state's treatment of Dalits, calling incidents of discrimination 'heartbreaking' and urging reflection on Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy. Speaking at an event marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Ravi highlighted ongoing injustices that juxtapose the ideals of social justice often spoken about in the state.

The comments provoked a sharp rebuttal from Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyaan, who labeled Ravi's statements as 'pure lies' regarding alleged attacks on Dalits for wearing slippers or riding motorbikes. Chezhiyaan further criticized the governor for not addressing issues in his native state of Bihar.

The debate comes amid contrasting narratives on the state of social justice in Tamil Nadu, with Ravi's remarks sparking conversation about the broader national issue of Dalit discrimination. The ongoing dialogue underscores the necessity for introspection and action in fulfilling Ambedkar's vision of equality and dignity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)