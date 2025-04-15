Left Menu

Bombshell Allegations Ignite Political Clash in Punjab

AAP workers protested in Mohali against Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa following his claim that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.' AAP accuses Congress of shielding Bajwa from legal action as tensions rise, with accusations of political vendetta and calls for accountability against Bajwa.

AAP protests (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mohali, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a vehement protest against Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa. This comes in the wake of Bajwa's incendiary comments suggesting that '50 bombs have reached Punjab,' a claim that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

AAP has accused the Congress of attempting to shield Bajwa from the legal repercussions of his remarks. 'Congress should clarify whether it stands with the people of Punjab or with those posing a threat,' an AAP protester demanded, emphasizing the necessity for Bajwa to either substantiate his claims or face legal action.

The Punjab Congress, meanwhile, has decried the First Information Report (FIR) against Bajwa as a politicized move intended for retaliation. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described the FIR as a 'pure act of revenge' orchestrated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, further intensifying the political rift in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

