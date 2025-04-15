Congress Stands United: Channi's Support for Bajwa Amidst Explosive Allegations

In a pivotal political moment, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi declared unwavering support for Congress's Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa. Bajwa, currently under scrutiny from Punjab Police due to allegations of bombs entering the state, has not disclosed the sources of his information, leading to increased tensions.

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team visited Bajwa's residence for an inquiry into his claims, but were met with a lack of source disclosure. Assistant Inspector General Ravjot Grewal highlighted the sensitivity of the matter, emphasizing the importance of verifying the information related to national security.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the administration's response, labeling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership as insecure and incompetent. Ramesh condemned the government's actions as a campaign of intimidation against Bajwa, who has faced personal loss due to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)