Political Battle Intensifies: Congress Faces Coal Scam Accusations Amid National Herald Chargesheet
Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel accuses Congress of a scam-ridden history, highlighting the coal scam. His comments follow the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders claim the actions are politically motivated, sparking widespread protests against the BJP-led government.
Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel accused the Congress party of having a tainted history of scams, citing the coal scam specifically. His comments came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Patel underlined Congress' historical involvement in numerous scams during an interview with ANI, defending the ED's investigation and collection of evidence over time. He criticized Congress for opposing the chargesheet, suggesting the party is attempting to protect an alleged scam.
The Congress party has launched nationwide protests against the ED and the BJP government. In Delhi, leaders were detained for breaching security, as Congress claims the chargesheet is politically driven to divert attention from national issues. Opposition leaders allege the BJP aims to suppress dissent amid electoral challenges.
