Left Menu

Political Battle Intensifies: Congress Faces Coal Scam Accusations Amid National Herald Chargesheet

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel accuses Congress of a scam-ridden history, highlighting the coal scam. His comments follow the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders claim the actions are politically motivated, sparking widespread protests against the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:04 IST
Political Battle Intensifies: Congress Faces Coal Scam Accusations Amid National Herald Chargesheet
Jogaram Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel accused the Congress party of having a tainted history of scams, citing the coal scam specifically. His comments came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Patel underlined Congress' historical involvement in numerous scams during an interview with ANI, defending the ED's investigation and collection of evidence over time. He criticized Congress for opposing the chargesheet, suggesting the party is attempting to protect an alleged scam.

The Congress party has launched nationwide protests against the ED and the BJP government. In Delhi, leaders were detained for breaching security, as Congress claims the chargesheet is politically driven to divert attention from national issues. Opposition leaders allege the BJP aims to suppress dissent amid electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025