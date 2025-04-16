Left Menu

Revolutionizing Remittances: Fairexpay and RemitX Join Forces

Fairexpay has announced a strategic partnership with RemitX, part of Capital India Finance Limited, to revolutionize cross-border transactions for Indian customers. The alliance aims to simplify international remittances, offering lower costs and faster processing. It particularly benefits Indian students and emigrants managing overseas finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:55 IST
Fairexpay, an innovator in digital payment solutions, has partnered with RemitX, a division of Capital India Finance Limited, marking a crucial step in transforming how Indians handle cross-border financial transactions.

With RemitX designated as an AD-II partner, the venture facilitates the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) via Fairexpay's digital platform, enhancing the user experience and offering efficient transaction processing.

This collaboration, set against the backdrop of a rapidly growing LRS market and surging UPI transactions, also meets the financial needs of Indian students and emigrants, ensuring cost-effective and reliable overseas money management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

