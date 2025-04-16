Revolutionizing Remittances: Fairexpay and RemitX Join Forces

Fairexpay, an innovator in digital payment solutions, has partnered with RemitX, a division of Capital India Finance Limited, marking a crucial step in transforming how Indians handle cross-border financial transactions.

With RemitX designated as an AD-II partner, the venture facilitates the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) via Fairexpay's digital platform, enhancing the user experience and offering efficient transaction processing.

This collaboration, set against the backdrop of a rapidly growing LRS market and surging UPI transactions, also meets the financial needs of Indian students and emigrants, ensuring cost-effective and reliable overseas money management.

