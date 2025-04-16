Revolutionizing Remittances: Fairexpay and RemitX Join Forces
Fairexpay has announced a strategic partnership with RemitX, part of Capital India Finance Limited, to revolutionize cross-border transactions for Indian customers. The alliance aims to simplify international remittances, offering lower costs and faster processing. It particularly benefits Indian students and emigrants managing overseas finances.
Fairexpay, an innovator in digital payment solutions, has partnered with RemitX, a division of Capital India Finance Limited, marking a crucial step in transforming how Indians handle cross-border financial transactions.
With RemitX designated as an AD-II partner, the venture facilitates the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) via Fairexpay's digital platform, enhancing the user experience and offering efficient transaction processing.
This collaboration, set against the backdrop of a rapidly growing LRS market and surging UPI transactions, also meets the financial needs of Indian students and emigrants, ensuring cost-effective and reliable overseas money management.
