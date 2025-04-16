Euro Zone Bonds Surge as Safe Haven Amid Global Trade Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields dipped on Wednesday, outperforming U.S. Treasuries as increasing risk aversion led investors back to European safe havens.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 5 basis points to 2.50%, the lowest in over a week, benefitting from recent tariff-induced market turmoil.

The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields widened as new U.S. trade restrictions on China caused global market jitters, pushing investors towards stability in euro markets.

