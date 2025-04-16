Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Surge as Safe Haven Amid Global Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields dropped as investors sought European safe havens amid global trade tensions. Germany's 10-year bond yield decreased, reflecting market nervousness about U.S. Treasuries. The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates further as the U.S. and China engage in a trade standoff.

Euro zone government bond yields dipped on Wednesday, outperforming U.S. Treasuries as increasing risk aversion led investors back to European safe havens.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 5 basis points to 2.50%, the lowest in over a week, benefitting from recent tariff-induced market turmoil.

The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields widened as new U.S. trade restrictions on China caused global market jitters, pushing investors towards stability in euro markets.

