Left Menu

Puerto Rico Power Blackout Highlights Ongoing Energy Challenges

A major power blackout struck Puerto Rico, affecting all customers as the US territory prepped for Easter. Luma Energy reported restoration efforts, but anger grew over the continued outages, prompting calls to cancel contracts with Luma and Genera PR. The governor seeks solutions amid ongoing infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:59 IST
Puerto Rico Power Blackout Highlights Ongoing Energy Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Puerto Rico was plunged into darkness on Wednesday when a power blackout impacted the entire island, stirring public discontent just as locals and tourists prepared for the Easter weekend. Luma Energy's spokesperson, Hugo Sorrentini, confirmed the outage affected all 1.4 million customers, including essential services like hospitals and the main international airport.

By late night, power was restored to 175,000 customers, but frustrations were evident as the blackout was merely the latest in a series of power issues plaguing Puerto Rico. Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez cut her vacation short, returning to address the crisis and promising an investigation into the failure.

The blackout also drew criticism towards Luma and Genera PR, who are responsible for the grid's management and power generation. Gonzalez acknowledged demands to reconsider their contracts, though changes would not be immediate. Meanwhile, experts highlighted infrastructure troubles stemming from Hurricane Maria's damage and decades of neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025