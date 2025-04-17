Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Baltic: Estonia's Seizure of Russia-bound Tanker Sparks Controversy

Estonia's recent detention of a Russia-bound oil tanker, part of Moscow's 'shadow fleet,' is deemed provocative by Russia, escalating tensions in the Baltic Sea. Russian response to such actions will be measured, according to Maria Zakharova, amid increasing scrutiny over ships evading international sanctions.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Estonia's decision to detain a Russia-bound oil tanker, labeling it a provocative and risky maneuver that threatens Baltic Sea shipping and security.

In a statement, Zakharova warned that Russia would react proportionately to any aggressive acts targeting its vessels, underscoring the potential for heightened regional tensions.

The tanker in question, named Kiwala, is already subject to EU sanctions, categorized as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'—a group of vessels allegedly used by Moscow to evade international restrictions. These ships typically fall outside the purview of conventional Western regulatory and insurance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

