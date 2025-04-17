Tensions Rise in Baltic: Estonia's Seizure of Russia-bound Tanker Sparks Controversy

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Estonia's decision to detain a Russia-bound oil tanker, labeling it a provocative and risky maneuver that threatens Baltic Sea shipping and security.

In a statement, Zakharova warned that Russia would react proportionately to any aggressive acts targeting its vessels, underscoring the potential for heightened regional tensions.

The tanker in question, named Kiwala, is already subject to EU sanctions, categorized as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'—a group of vessels allegedly used by Moscow to evade international restrictions. These ships typically fall outside the purview of conventional Western regulatory and insurance frameworks.

