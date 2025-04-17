BJD Leaders Slam BJP for Disrespecting Biju Patnaik Amid Political Tensions

BJD leaders, including former Minister Ashok Panda, have launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Odisha, alleging systematic efforts to diminish the legacy of the revered leader Biju Patnaik. The criticism was amplified on the occasion of Patnaik's death anniversary, observed solemnly at the BJD's headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

This condemnation follows similar remarks from senior BJD leader Pratap Jena, who denounced recent acts of disrespect, notably the reported burning of Patnaik's statue in Bolangir. Jena criticized the BJP's alleged attempts to erase Patnaik's legacy, citing the discontinuation of Panchayati Raj Divas and other policies established in his honor. Despite these challenges, Jena expressed confidence that the people of Odisha will remember Patnaik's pivotal role in the state's development.

Amid these tensions, BJD leaders, including party president Naveen Patnaik, paid tribute to Biju Patnaik at Sankha Bhawan, the culmination of a day marked by political activity as Naveen filed his nomination for the BJD presidency for a ninth term. The uncontested nomination was confirmed by State Returning Officer Pratap Deb. This development comes as the BJD, founded in 1997 and named after Biju Patnaik, grapples with the loss of political power following the 2024 elections, where the BJP secured a majority in both assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)