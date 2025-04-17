Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Shines with New Solar Water Pumping System Order

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has secured a significant order for a solar water pumping system under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The project, awarded by MEDA, aims to enhance sustainable farming through renewable energy. Crompton continues to expand its presence in the energy efficiency and agricultural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:34 IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has achieved another milestone in renewable energy, securing a new order for solar water pumping systems as part of the PM-KUSUM scheme. This significant step by the company was marked by a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA).

The contract involves the design, manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems across Maharashtra, valued at over 10.60 Cr. This order underscores Crompton's commitment to delivering sustainable farming solutions through advanced solar technology, supporting India's goals in renewable sources.

Highlighting efficiency and durability, Crompton's pumps are backed by strong R&D capabilities and extensive service networks. With active projects in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and new ventures in Madhya Pradesh, Crompton is at the forefront of the transition to renewable energy, bolstered by strategic partnerships and government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

