Crompton Greaves Shines with New Solar Water Pumping System Order
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has secured a significant order for a solar water pumping system under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The project, awarded by MEDA, aims to enhance sustainable farming through renewable energy. Crompton continues to expand its presence in the energy efficiency and agricultural sectors.
- Country:
- India
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has achieved another milestone in renewable energy, securing a new order for solar water pumping systems as part of the PM-KUSUM scheme. This significant step by the company was marked by a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA).
The contract involves the design, manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems across Maharashtra, valued at over 10.60 Cr. This order underscores Crompton's commitment to delivering sustainable farming solutions through advanced solar technology, supporting India's goals in renewable sources.
Highlighting efficiency and durability, Crompton's pumps are backed by strong R&D capabilities and extensive service networks. With active projects in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and new ventures in Madhya Pradesh, Crompton is at the forefront of the transition to renewable energy, bolstered by strategic partnerships and government support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Blue Revolution: Synergy and Innovation in Agriculture
Congress to Define Policy Stance at Historic Ahmedabad Session
India's Grapplers Shine with Ten Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action
SBI and Citi Unite for Transformative Social Loan Scheme in Agriculture