Fitch Ratings Reinforces Stability of Axis and ICICI Banks Amid Growth Projections

Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the ratings of private sector banking giants Axis Bank and ICICI Bank on Thursday, maintaining a stable outlook for both institutions.

The credit rating agency confirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating for both banks as 'BB+', indicating a heightened vulnerability to default risks. Axis Bank retained its viability rating of 'BB', while ICICI Bank saw an upgrade to 'BB+'.

Fitch cited India's robust economic growth prospects, with projected GDP expansion exceeding 6% for the fiscal years ending March 2025 and 2026, as a factor supporting the stable outlook. The growth is attributed to domestic demand, government capital expenditure, and improved capacity utilization, factors expected to bolster banks' profitability if risks are managed effectively.

