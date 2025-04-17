Left Menu

Fitch Ratings Reinforces Stability of Axis and ICICI Banks Amid Growth Projections

Fitch Ratings affirmed the ratings of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank with a stable outlook. Axis Bank's viability rating remains at 'BB', while ICICI Bank's was upgraded to 'BB+'. India's economic growth is expected to drive bank profitability, helped by domestic demand and government expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:13 IST
Fitch Ratings Reinforces Stability of Axis and ICICI Banks Amid Growth Projections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the ratings of private sector banking giants Axis Bank and ICICI Bank on Thursday, maintaining a stable outlook for both institutions.

The credit rating agency confirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating for both banks as 'BB+', indicating a heightened vulnerability to default risks. Axis Bank retained its viability rating of 'BB', while ICICI Bank saw an upgrade to 'BB+'.

Fitch cited India's robust economic growth prospects, with projected GDP expansion exceeding 6% for the fiscal years ending March 2025 and 2026, as a factor supporting the stable outlook. The growth is attributed to domestic demand, government capital expenditure, and improved capacity utilization, factors expected to bolster banks' profitability if risks are managed effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025