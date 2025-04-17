Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Tariffs, Trump, and Trade Tensions Shape Wall Street's Rollercoaster

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Thursday amid U.S.-Japan tariff talks, though UnitedHealth's declined shared weighed on the Dow. Investor optimism grew after Trump's comments on trade progress with Japan. However, a broader slump, fueled by high medical costs and trade fears, continued to unset markets.

17-04-2025
On the final trading day of the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a rise on Thursday, driven by a focus on the ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff discussions. This came amid a marked decline in shares of UnitedHealth, following a forecast adjustment by the insurer, which weighed down the Dow.

Buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks highlighting "big progress" in trade dialogues with Japan, investors found renewed optimism. Over the coming weeks, the spotlight will be on negotiation talks with multiple countries to further discern the extent and impact of potential tariffs across different nations and sectors.

Despite the positive movement in some sectors, UnitedHealth's 17.2% drop after reducing its annual profit forecast signaled concerns about rising medical costs. Other insurers like CVS Health and Humana followed suit, posting significant losses. While healthcare shares led sectoral declines, Eli Lilly's 13% gain, attributed to encouraging results from its experimental diabetes pill, helped curb broader losses.

