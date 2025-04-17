Tariff Turbulence: Blackstone CEO and President Weigh In

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman addressed investor concerns regarding tariff uncertainty during a recent conference call, noting its impact on sentiment and potential effects on the company's portfolio.

Schwarzman indicated that while it's too early to fully assess the tariffs' impact, their quick resolution remains essential. He specifically mentioned possible repercussions on real estate due to rising construction costs.

President Jon Gray added that Blackstone has accelerated capital deployment in some areas, despite market volatility potentially complicating asset sales. Highlighting opportunities in private credit, Gray expressed optimism should tariff issues be resolved swiftly.

