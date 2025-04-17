Tariff Turbulence: Blackstone CEO and President Weigh In
Blackstone's leadership addresses the effects of tariff uncertainty on investor sentiment, portfolio impacts, and market volatility. CEO Stephen Schwarzman emphasizes the necessity for swift resolution, while President Jon Gray highlights capital deployment and potential opportunities in private credit, amid fluctuating real estate and capital markets.
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman addressed investor concerns regarding tariff uncertainty during a recent conference call, noting its impact on sentiment and potential effects on the company's portfolio.
Schwarzman indicated that while it's too early to fully assess the tariffs' impact, their quick resolution remains essential. He specifically mentioned possible repercussions on real estate due to rising construction costs.
President Jon Gray added that Blackstone has accelerated capital deployment in some areas, despite market volatility potentially complicating asset sales. Highlighting opportunities in private credit, Gray expressed optimism should tariff issues be resolved swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
